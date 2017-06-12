LA Firefighter Remembered In Tearful Vigil

CENTURY CITY (CBSLA.com) — There were tears and prayers tonight as the Los Angeles Fire Department family gathered to remember one of its own: firefighter Kelly Wong.
Wong died during a training exercise earlier this month.
His life was honored by his many families at fire house 92 Monday night, where his brothers and sisters in uniform embraced his mother and wife and his infant son, Colton
They shared stories of his passion and dedication and love for those around him.
“To Danielle and the family, we’re always here for you and we’re so sorry for your loss,” the fire department captain said.
Wong’s family shed tears, hugged and promised to be there moving forward even as they look back on a life lost too soon.
“Kelly Wong will be forever missed, never forgotten, and held closed to our hearts,” a colleague said. “We love you brother.”