Police Fatally Shoot Dog Attacking Its Owner In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A woman remains hospitalized Monday after her dog attacked her and was later shot and killed by police.
The dog attack was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Carson Street and Norse Way, where responding officers found the woman being attacked by a dog that appeared to be a pit bull.
Bystanders had tried to pull the dog off the woman, but were unsuccessful, police said.
The dog continued to be aggressive when police arrived, and an officer shot and killed it, Long Beach police Lt. John Kanaley said. It’s not known what prompted the attack.
The woman was taken to a hospital for leg bites.