Caught On Tape: Driver Nearly Collides With Wrong-Way Driver On 71 Freeway

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A driver in the HOV lane almost collided with a wrong-way driver on 71 freeway in Chino Hills on Monday and it was all recorded on the driver’s dash cam.
Robin Sun says he always uses a dash cam in his car in case he gets into an accident and this time it came in handy.
“It was the scariest moment ever in my life,” Sun said.
Sun was driving at about noon when he said he saw headlights coming at him in the HOV lane. and swerved into the next lane.
“I missed it by a second,” Sun, who described the driver as an older woman with a blank stare, said.
“My biggest worry was ‘oh my god, she’s going to kill someone.’ ”
The CHP said they got a lot of 911 calls about the driver and luckily there were no reports of any accidents.
Sun parlayed his luck and bought a lottery ticket on his way home.