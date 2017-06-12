Best Ways To Celebrate Father’s Day In Los Angeles

In a city with endless things to do, including going to a great concert, having a beer at a top brewery or going on a hike, there are tons of options of things to do on Father’s Day.

See A Show At The Hollywood Bowl



The Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com 2301 Highland AveLos Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 The Hollywood Bowl offers great events throughout the week. Why not visit some of the Best Spots To Get Picnic Food In Los Angeles, grab some food to go and head to the Hollywood Bowl for a picnic and a show? Spending the night under the stars listening to great music from Ziggy Marley and The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. An evening out at the legendary Hollywood Bowl is going to be a night to remember, made even more so by more than one special occasion. The Grammy-winning Ziggy Marley will make his orchestral debut by playing an unforgettable set of his and his famed father’s music.

Visit Beverly Hills For An Exciting Car Show



Rodeo Drive Concours D’Elegance

200-400 Blocks of Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 248-1015

www.rodeodrive-bh.com 200-400 Blocks of Rodeo DriveBeverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 248-1015 Whether you’re a car buff or not, the Rodeo Drive Concours D’Elegance can’t be beat. This annual Father’s Day event displays over 100 specialty cars from luxury models to racing cars and motorcycles. The show features a great combination of rare automobiles and motorcycles highlighting the past, present and future at the crossroads of fashion, design and entertainment. It’s the full monty of gorgeous rides, so Dad can be sure to drool over these sleek machines. The event is free to attend and is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spend A Day At The Races



Santa Anita Park

285 W Huntington Drive

Arcadia, CA 91007

(626) 574-7223

www.santaanita.com 285 W Huntington DriveArcadia, CA 91007(626) 574-7223 Pony loving dads are in for a real treat this year! Treat Dad to an unforgettable Father’s Day at Los Angeles’ top horse racing track where he’ll love a fantastic view of the show along with lunch. Enjoy the amazing view from Santa Anita Park’s premier dining establishment, Turf Terrace, and treat Dad to a great 3-course brunch. Food, family and Thoroughbred racing is the perfect mix for a great Father’s Day. The Father’s Day package here includes a 3 course plated brunch, a glass of Champagne or beer on arrival, club house admission, a racing program and more. There’s also a $35 children’s ticket, making it perfect to bring the entire family. In addition to the Turf Terrace, there will also be a whiskey tasting and Father’s Day brunch. “Drams for Dads” is a special brunch buffet and Whiskey tasting featuring a full lineup from the Woodford Reserve collection of whiskeys and bourbons, paired with a complete day of live racing at Santa Anita Park.

Fillmore & Western Father’s Day Train BBQ



Fillmore & Western Railway

364 Main St.

Fillmore, CA 93015

(805) 524-0330

www.fwry-blog.com 364 Main St.Fillmore, CA 93015(805) 524-0330 All aboard for Father’s Day fun! Enjoy some tasty BBQ on the train this year. Fillmore & Western Railway’s annual Father’s Day Train BBQ is back again and will be serving great food on board the train during a 2.5 hour journey on a vintage train. Fillmore is just an hour from DTLA or the Westside, but fathers will feel like happy pioneers as this train winds its way through the Santa Monica mountains and transports passengers to another time and place. Departure times are 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there is limited seating so make sure to make a reservation soon!

Treat Dad To A Round Of 18 Holes



Brookside Golf & Country Club

1133 Rosemont Ave

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 585-3594

www.brooksidegc.com 1133 Rosemont AvePasadena, CA 91103(626) 585-3594 Situated in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Brookside Golf & Country Club is one of the best public golf courses in the Los Angeles area. The course, which sits adjacent to the famous Rose Bowl, is a great place to play a round of golf with dad on Father’s Day. The course, which offers two of the best daily fee layouts, is affordable and also one of the most beautiful courses in the area. For those dads who love golf, it’s the perfect place to spend the day!

Grab A Drink With Dad



The Blind Barber

10797 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 841-6679

www.blindbarber.com 10797 Washington Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232(310) 841-6679 Although you and your dad are able to share grooming experiences like shaves and hair cuts at this great Culver City establishment, the real fun is found in the secret speakeasy located in back room. There, you’ll find a speakeasy with inventive cocktails bearing names like the Moscow Mule (made with Green Mark vodka and ginger beer) and the Jack Daniels’ based Smoke & Dagger. You’ll be inclined to throw back a few while eating treats like truffle popcorn and sweet chili chicken tacos, all while enjoying an entertaining environment that will make memories of this annual get together for years to come. Related: 19 Best Boozy Brunches in Los Angeles By Neighborhood

See A Play