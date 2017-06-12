Best Ways To Celebrate Father’s Day In Los Angeles

The Hollywood Bowl
2301 Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
www.hollywoodbowl.com
The Hollywood Bowl offers great events throughout the week. Why not visit some of the Best Spots To Get Picnic Food In Los Angeles, grab some food to go and head to the Hollywood Bowl for a picnic and a show? Spending the night under the stars listening to great music from Ziggy Marley and The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. An evening out at the legendary Hollywood Bowl is going to be a night to remember, made even more so by more than one special occasion. The Grammy-winning Ziggy Marley will make his orchestral debut by playing an unforgettable set of his and his famed father’s music.
Rodeo Drive Concours D’Elegance
200-400 Blocks of Rodeo Drive
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 248-1015
www.rodeodrive-bh.com
Whether you’re a car buff or not, the Rodeo Drive Concours D’Elegance can’t be beat. This annual Father’s Day event displays over 100 specialty cars from luxury models to racing cars and motorcycles. The show features a great combination of rare automobiles and motorcycles highlighting the past, present and future at the crossroads of fashion, design and entertainment. It’s the full monty of gorgeous rides, so Dad can be sure to drool over these sleek machines. The event is free to attend and is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Santa Anita Park
285 W Huntington Drive
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 574-7223
www.santaanita.com
Pony loving dads are in for a real treat this year! Treat Dad to an unforgettable Father’s Day at Los Angeles’ top horse racing track where he’ll love a fantastic view of the show along with lunch. Enjoy the amazing view from Santa Anita Park’s premier dining establishment, Turf Terrace, and treat Dad to a great 3-course brunch. Food, family and Thoroughbred racing is the perfect mix for a great Father’s Day. The Father’s Day package here includes a 3 course plated brunch, a glass of Champagne or beer on arrival, club house admission, a racing program and more. There’s also a $35 children’s ticket, making it perfect to bring the entire family. In addition to the Turf Terrace, there will also be a whiskey tasting and Father’s Day brunch. “Drams for Dads” is a special brunch buffet and Whiskey tasting featuring a full lineup from the Woodford Reserve collection of whiskeys and bourbons, paired with a complete day of live racing at Santa Anita Park.
Fillmore & Western Railway
364 Main St.
Fillmore, CA 93015
(805) 524-0330
www.fwry-blog.com
All aboard for Father’s Day fun! Enjoy some tasty BBQ on the train this year. Fillmore & Western Railway’s annual Father’s Day Train BBQ is back again and will be serving great food on board the train during a 2.5 hour journey on a vintage train. Fillmore is just an hour from DTLA or the Westside, but fathers will feel like happy pioneers as this train winds its way through the Santa Monica mountains and transports passengers to another time and place. Departure times are 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there is limited seating so make sure to make a reservation soon!
Brookside Golf & Country Club
1133 Rosemont Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 585-3594
www.brooksidegc.com
Situated in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Brookside Golf & Country Club is one of the best public golf courses in the Los Angeles area. The course, which sits adjacent to the famous Rose Bowl, is a great place to play a round of golf with dad on Father’s Day. The course, which offers two of the best daily fee layouts, is affordable and also one of the most beautiful courses in the area. For those dads who love golf, it’s the perfect place to spend the day!
The Blind Barber
10797 Washington Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 841-6679
www.blindbarber.com
Although you and your dad are able to share grooming experiences like shaves and hair cuts at this great Culver City establishment, the real fun is found in the secret speakeasy located in back room. There, you’ll find a speakeasy with inventive cocktails bearing names like the Moscow Mule (made with Green Mark vodka and ginger beer) and the Jack Daniels’ based Smoke & Dagger. You’ll be inclined to throw back a few while eating treats like truffle popcorn and sweet chili chicken tacos, all while enjoying an entertaining environment that will make memories of this annual get together for years to come.
Related: 19 Best Boozy Brunches in Los Angeles By Neighborhood
“The Book Of Mormon”
The Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 468-1170
www.hollywoodpantages.com
Since this showplace opened in Hollywood in 1930, every evening has been a memorable event at the stunning Pantages Theater. Enjoying a Father’s Day celebration here is no exception. What started out as an elaborate movie house has grown into arguably the premiere place in this part of Los Angeles to enjoy live stage productions, many of which hail directly from Broadway. On Father’s Day, get tickets to see the award winning “The Book of Mormon.” There will be two showings to choose from on Father’s Day, including at 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.