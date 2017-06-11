Tension-Filled U.S.-Mexico Game In Mexico City Stays Cordial For L.A. Fans

HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA.com) — An international sporting event had thousands of people across Southern California riveted to the TV Sunday.

Chants and cheers filled Gloria’s restaurant in Huntington Park as Mexico and the U.S. went head to head in a World Cup qualifier, ending in a 1-1 tie.

“I’m cheering for Mexico for sure that’s my country, that’s where I was born,” Mexico fan Sandra Ayale said.

The game in Mexico City had plenty of tension. Reports say fans there booed during the U.S. National Anthem and some fans hoped to send a message to President Trump with a win.

But fans here in Los Angeles say politics isn’t part of it.

“It’s just sports, it’s always been like that,” Mexico fan Ilse Garcia, said.

Fans from both sides even sat side-by-side and had cordial predictions.

“I’m very nervous, I hope Mexico wins, but it’s gonna be a tie,” Garcia said. “It’s very exciting, whenever USA and Mexico play, it’s always exciting.”

In the end a 1-1 tie keeps both the U.S. and Mexico on the world stage vying for a spot in the World Cup.

“It’s OK, because both of them are in, I wanted Mexico to win of course, but it’s alright,” Ayale said.