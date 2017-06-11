Company Recalls Over 700,000 Pounds Of Spaghetti, Meatball Products

June 11, 2017 2:40 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Pennsylvania-based food company is recalling spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Conagra Brands, Inc. said Friday that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

It says the recall was initiated when the company received notice from a supplier that bread crumbs the company used in the recalled products possibly contained undeclared milk.

The recalled products were produced on Jan. 5-12, of this year.

The recall includes about 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products.

The products bear an establishment number of “EST. 794M” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

For more information, click here. Click here for images of the recalled products.

