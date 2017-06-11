Tens Of Thousands To Join LA Pride Festivities For #ResistMarch

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Tens of thousands of people were expected to flood the streets of Hollywood Sunday for the city’s annual LA Pride festival which will include a march.
The march for human rights dubbed the #ResistMarch was organized by LA Pride and aims to highlight inclusion, according to participants.
According to a news release, the march is in solidarity with the National Equality March for Unity and Pride, which was taking place in Washington, D.C.
As of 8 a.m., marchers had gathered in Hollywood and were expected to travel to West Hollywood.
“I really love the fact that the LGBT community is going back to its roots and we’re making it a march instead of a parade,” said one participant.
“For years we’ve been celebrating and making it’s big fiesta, a big party, and now we’re taking it serious and we’re out here to let this administration know we’re not very happy with what’s going on,” he added.
The event is one of many focusing on pride.
“I think it is necessary at this point, you know with the climate, and how people are treating each other and how there’s so much hate and fear,” said another participant.
