Series Of Online Bomb Threats Temporarily Shut 3 LA-Area Synagogues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say three Los Angeles-area synagogues were closed Saturday after a series of bomb threats surfaced online.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to CBS Los Angeles that the threats were made to three West LA synagogues, namely two locations of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple and the Brentwood University Synagogue.
The LAPD said the threats were made online and closed the three locations between 8 a.m. Saturday to 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police said no evidence of a credible bomb threat was found.
This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.