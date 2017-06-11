Series Of Online Bomb Threats Temporarily Shut 3 LA-Area Synagogues

June 11, 2017 1:05 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say three Los Angeles-area synagogues were closed Saturday after a series of bomb threats surfaced online.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to CBS Los Angeles that the threats were made to three West LA synagogues, namely two locations of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple and the Brentwood University Synagogue.

The LAPD said the threats were made online and closed the three locations between 8 a.m. Saturday to 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said no evidence of a credible bomb threat was found.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch