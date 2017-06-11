Best L.A. Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

Looking for something to do on Father’s Day? Honor dad over a pint of beer this year. Los Angeles just happens to be the hot destination for micro brews and small batch craft beers. Tastings, pairings and events are happening on Father’s Day at local taprooms, beer gardens and restaurants. Any beer admirer will approve of this short list of where to drink beer and spend the day with Dad on Father’s Day.



Brewyard Beer Company

906 Western Ave.

Glendale, CA 91201

(818) 409-9448

www.brewyardbeercompany.com 906 Western Ave.Glendale, CA 91201(818) 409-9448 Brewyard Beer Company is a great place for a day with your favorite guy. As one of the newer warehouse taprooms and micro breweries to open in the east part of the Valley, Brewyard Beer Company makes its signature craft beer onsite and is known for “common” style lager, invented in the 1800s for Californians. Using lager yeast and unique fermentation styles, Brewyard serves flavors extending from hoppy, roasty, smoky, malty to honey sweet and pale, and specially named Sunday Morning, Imposter Syndrome, Persky DIPL, Soul Cal, Ready to Mingle w/Calamansi and many more. Grab a seat at any of the community tables, share some eats from one of the visiting food trucks or delivery from a local restaurant, compare lager notes and play a board game.



Pez Cantina

401 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 258-2280

www.pezcantina.com 401 S. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 258-2280 Say “gracias Papa” at Pez Cantina. Opened by former Patina Exec Chef and co-founder of Milk Ice Cream Parlor, Bret Thompson, Pez Cantina is a great place to visit with dad. For Father’s Day, Pez Cantina is hosting just-for-the-dads-Macho Micheladas, which is included with brunch. Dads also receive a swag bag filled with Pez Cantina shirts, socks, hats, etc. Brunch favorites include the savory ceviches, lamb queso fundido, crunchy fish tacos and craft beers, bottomless Margaritas and mimosas. To spice up the festivities, guests will enjoy a Mariachi band. Although located on Bunker Hill in Downtown LA (and blocks from Walt Disney Concert Hall and Broad Museum) Pez Cantina has the vibe of a beach restaurant and bar inspired by Chef Thompson’s travels to Loreto, a sleepy fishing town in Baja California, Mexico.



Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse

330 S. Hope St.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 680-0330

www.nickandstefs.com 330 S. Hope St.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 680-0330 Plan a Sunday funday with Dad this Father’s Day at Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse. Music, beer and games followed by a special limited dinner by new Executive Chef Megan Logan and Golden Road Brewery. It all begins at 4 p.m. on June 18 at the steakhouse. For $37 per person, snack on prepared bites, taste Golden Road’s specialty beers and drink-all-you-can of Golden Road’s Get Up Offa That Brown. In conjunction with a special Father’s Day menu, Nick + Stef’s offers a special 24-ounce bone-in rib eye and one classic side dish, complimented by Golden Road’s Wolf Mother (specialty release triple IPA) ($79 for the dinner). This particular IPA is brewed twice a year with a limited supply for California and Hawaii. Nick + Stef’s is one of the lucky ones to receive three cases. Related: Best Ways To Celebrate Father’s Day In Los Angeles



Santa Monica Brew Works

1920 Colorado Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90404

(310) 828-7629

www.santamonicabrewworks.com 1920 Colorado Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90404(310) 828-7629 Just a quick walk from the 17th St/SMC Metro Expo Line stop, Santa Monica Brew Works is a local beer hall for people of all ages. Any beer enthusiast/dad can find a comfortable seat within the brewery’s tasting room amid vats and beachy decor. Father’s Day is sure to be a busy day at Santa Monica Brew Works, and is open on Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Offering five Santa Monica crafted beers, the brewery welcomes the 21+ crowd to sip: 310 is a new California blonde ale, PCH (aka pale chocolate heaven), Wit, a modern witbier, XPA, and Inclined IPA, an India pale ale. Flights are available for tasting, as well as seasonal beer offerings. Various food trucks visit Santa Monica Brew Works during business hours.



Horse Thief BBQ and Beer Garden

324 Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 625-0341

www.horsethiefbbq.com 324 Hill St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 625-0341 BBQ, beer and dads are the perfect ingredients to a casual and fun Father’s Day outing. Horse Thief BBQ and Beer Garden’s Chef Anthony Chin makes dry rub, central Texas barbecue from scratch, and serves up the classic meats like pulled pork, ribs and smoked brisket, homestyle sides too including mac ‘n cheese, cornbread and banana pudding, and brunch is available. An ideal spot for all families, Horse Thief is located at Grand Central Market, and features al fresco picnic table seating. Also featured is a walk-up bar featuring a dozen taps including Texas faves like Shiner Bock and Shiner White Wing, as well as a rotating list of local and west coast craft beers. This summer, the beer garden is hosting a Tap Takeover Series, which is held on the third Thursday of the month, and will feature several tap takeovers by Boulevard Brewing Company, Arsenal Urban Ales, Three Weavers Brewing Co., Garage Brewing Company and Brewyard Beer Company. Related: Best Restaurants For Father’s Day Brunch In LA

By Sheryl Craig