Driver Killed, 3 Injured After Van Riddled With Bullets Crashes

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA.com) — An investigation continues into a fatal shooting in Panorama City early Friday that caused a major crash that trapped three passengers, who had to be rescued by firefighters.
The crash was reported at 2:04 a.m. in the 14700 block of West Plummer Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Police say the van had been shot at least seven times, then crashed into four parked vehicles.
The driver of a van had been shot in the head, and he died before paramedics could help.
Firefighters brought in heavy equipment to free three passengers from the van, two of whom were critically injured. One of them was suffering several gunshot wounds, the other sustained a broken back after being thrown around in a seat-less back area of the van, according to an LAFD captain. Both were rushed into surgery.
The third passenger broke a wrist in the crash.
Investigators believe this may have been a car-to-car shooting because of the lack of bullet casings on the street, and possibly gang related.