House Intel Panel Asks White House For Any Existing Recordings Of Comey

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The House intelligence committee is asking the White House counsel whether there are any tape recordings or memos of former FBI director James Comey’s conversations with President Donald Trump.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Mike Conaway Texas, and the ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank, sent a letter Friday to White House Counsel Don McGahn, asking him whether any such tapes or memos exist now, or had existed in the past.

The committee has also sent a letter to Comey, asking for any notes or memos in his possession that would describe discussions he had with Trump.

House Intel sent letter to WH demanding any tape recordings of conversations between President & Comey be preserved, and produced by June 23 pic.twitter.com/6kQYY4EQpR — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 9, 2017

Comey testified that he gave a memo with his recollections of his conversation with Trump to a friend after the president’s May 12 tweet about possible White House recordings. Comey then urged his friend to share the recollections with the press.

During a press conference at the White House with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump said he was “very happy” with Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee and called the former FBI director a “leaker”.

"In the meantime, no collusion, no obstruction, he's a leaker," Pres. Trump says when asked about Comey testimony: https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/HQ8mPS65Ai — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 9, 2017

The committee is seeking the materials by June 23.

