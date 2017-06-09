5-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Anaheim Building; 3 Hurt

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – Crews were battling a five-alarm blaze at a commercial building in Anaheim Friday afternoon that left one employee and two firefighters hurt.
The blaze broke out before 3:30 p.m. at a building belonging to American Chemical and Sanitary Supplies, located at Jefferson Street and Miraloma Avenue. It sent plumes of black smoke billowing hundreds of feet in the air. Multiple Orange County firefighting agencies responded.
One employee was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening in juries, Anaheim police report. Two Fullerton firefighters were also hurt. One sustained an electrical injury and a second suffered heat exhaustion.
Miraloma Avenue was closed in both directions between Van Buren and Tustin Avenue, Anaheim police said. Drivers should avoid the area.
The details and cause of the fire were not immediately confirmed.