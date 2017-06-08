Woman Charged With Murder In Family Stabbing Attack

June 8, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Stabbing Attack

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com/AP) — Prosecutors have charged a San Bernardino woman with the murder of her young granddaughter and attempted murder of another granddaughter and daughter in a stabbing attack.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged 43-year-old Nicole Yanick Darrington with three felony counts ahead of a court appearance.

Authorities say Darrington stabbed her granddaughters and daughter Monday during a visit to their home in Colton, then fled. She was arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino.

Darrington spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted murder of her own children.

She was deemed sane by a jury in 2015, meaning she no longer required court-mandated psychiatric care.

Darrington’s husband Nathan shared a photo of his wife from about a month ago with CBS2’s Tina Patel and said at that time there were no signs that she was having difficulties.

grandm2 e1496954719908 Woman Charged With Murder In Family Stabbing Attack

Nicole Yanick Darrington’s husband says his wife (pictured with their 18-month-old daughter) was not showing any signs of mental health issues when this photo was taken a month ago. (Photo courtesy Darrington family)

Police have referred to her as Nicole Darrington-Clark.

Darrington’s bail was set at $3.25 million.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

