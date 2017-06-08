Pedestrian Killed In Wilmington Hit-And-Run, 3 Suspects Detained

June 8, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBSLA.com) – Police apprehended three people in a hit-and-run in which a pickup truck struck and killed a pedestrian on a sidewalk in Wilmington Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles police report that a Ford F-150 pickup truck was trying to avoid another car when it drove up onto a sidewalk at about 3:17 p.m. and struck the victim at the intersection of North Fries Avenue and West E Street.

Three people who were in the pickup at the time jumped out of the vehicle and ran, police said. All three suspects were apprehended.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. No further details were disclosed.

