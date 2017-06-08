More Companies Getting On Board With Self-Driving Cars As Technology Accelerates

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBSMiami) – As self-driving technology accelerates, more car companies are getting on board.

Audi, for instance, loaded one of its SUV’s with the tech from Intel and Delphi, including 26 sensors.

CBS News Correspondent Chris Martinez rode with Delphi Chief Technology Officer Glen De Vos on a programmed route through San Jose California to see how well this self-driving car performs on crowded city streets.

The car maintained consistent speed, strictly obeying every traffic rule.

De Vos says rapidly evolving technology is making autonomous cars smarter.

“This is happening a lot faster than maybe people think,” Martinez said.

“Yeah, it really is,” De Vos responded. “By 2019 you’re gonna start seeing the first operational systems going out there.”

But before self-driving cars hit the road in large numbers, industry insiders say they face a big challenge: finding ways to establish trust between humans and autonomous vehicles.

“I wanna know it’s OK if this vehicle is actually doing the driving,” said Intel’s Matt Yurdana.

Yurdana says many tech companies are developing tools to help alleviate consumer’s concerns, including smartphone apps that will allow riders to directly communicate with the car.

“And you’re seeing now that you get a welcome message, ‘Hey this vehicle is for you,’” Yurdana said.

Experts say tools like that are crucial to help riders feel like they have some level of control – something they believe will help riders feel more at ease when no one is behind the wheel.