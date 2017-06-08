NFL Player Takes $900 Uber From Chicago To Buffalo To Get To Voluntary Workouts

(CBS) Bills cornerback Shareece Wright showed quite the dedication to get to a practice earlier this week.
A day before Monday’s voluntary workout back in New York, Wright was stuck at O’Hare airport Sunday night with no flights out of Chicago to Buffalo. So he did some quick thinking in a move that most would’ve considered a long shot.
He requested an Uber from Chicago to Buffalo, the Washington Post reported. It worked, as 26-year-old Hadi Abdollahian hauled Wright the eight hours from Chicago to Buffalo in his Nissan Altima, with just one stop to refuel, the Post reported. Wright arrived around 7 a.m. local time after the two left Chicago around 11 p.m.
Abdollahian initially thought when the 30-year-old Wright said “Buffalo” in a phone conversation that he meant Buffalo Wild Wings, but Abdollahian told the Post he never thought twice once he realized the real destination.
“I promised him on the phone,” Abdollahian told the Post. “So I said, ‘Let’s hit the road.’”
The trip cost $632.08, according to a screen shot on Wright’s phone, and he tipped about $300 more.
One Comment
I love this story!!!!!