Fugitive Arrested In 2012 Murder Of Fontana Girl

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) – A man wanted in the shooting death of a Fontana girl while she was celebrating her 16th birthday more than five years ago was captured in Mexico Wednesday.

Angel Delgado, 22, was arrested in Mexicali, Baja California, after being on the run for two years, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports. He was taken into custody by Baja State Police while leaving a residence.

Delgado faces murder charges in the killing of Ashley Caldera on May 26, 2012, in Northgate Park in Fontana.

Caldera was with a group of friends when four suspects approached and an argument ensued between the two groups. One of the suspects produced a handgun, asked, “Where are you from?” and then opened fire, the sheriff’s department reports. Caldera was struck in the head and died at the scene.

Police said the two sides did not know each other.

All four suspects, including Delgado, were arrested at various times following the shooting. However, Delgado was interviewed and released. When investigators later determined he was a suspect, he fled to Mexico, SBSD reports.

Meanwhile, the three other suspects were convicted and sentenced for their parts in Caldera’s killing.

In January of 2014, sheriff’s investigators received a tip that Delgado was staying with family in Mexico. However, they were unable to track him. Then, in April 2017, detectives received new leads regarding his whereabouts. With the assistance of Mexican law enforcement and US Marshals, deputies conducted several months of surveillance and arrested him.

He was extradited back to the U.S. and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he is being held on $5 million bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in San Bernardino Superior Court.