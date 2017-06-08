Warriors Game 3 Win Means Free Tacos For America

June 8, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: Taco Bell

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Everyone in the United States is eligible for a free taco next week, this thanks to the Golden State Warriors big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday.

Under the terms of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, everyone in the country can pick up a free taco when a road team grabs a win during the NBA Finals, as happened when the Warriors stole Game 3 in Cleveland.

The Irvine-based company said on Twitter that it will be offering customers free Doritos Locos Tacos on June 13, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each customer is limited to one free taco. No purchase necessary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch