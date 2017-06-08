Warriors Game 3 Win Means Free Tacos For America

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Everyone in the United States is eligible for a free taco next week, this thanks to the Golden State Warriors big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday.
Under the terms of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, everyone in the country can pick up a free taco when a road team grabs a win during the NBA Finals, as happened when the Warriors stole Game 3 in Cleveland.
The Irvine-based company said on Twitter that it will be offering customers free Doritos Locos Tacos on June 13, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each customer is limited to one free taco. No purchase necessary.