LIVE: Senate Panel Hears From James Comey  | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Man Fatally Struck By Truck Catching Yellow Light In North Hills

June 8, 2017 6:26 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, North Hills, Pedestrian Crash

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A man in his late 50s was struck and killed by a truck apparently trying to catch a yellow light in North Hills, police said Thursday.

A crash at Sepulveda and Parthenia was reported at 10:46 p.m. Police say the man, who lives in the area, was walking in a crosswalk.

The investigation found that the light was just turning yellow when the truck driver, a man in his 20s, entered the intersection.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and detectives say he is not facing any charges.

