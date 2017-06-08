Man Fatally Struck By Truck Catching Yellow Light In North Hills

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A man in his late 50s was struck and killed by a truck apparently trying to catch a yellow light in North Hills, police said Thursday.
A crash at Sepulveda and Parthenia was reported at 10:46 p.m. Police say the man, who lives in the area, was walking in a crosswalk.
The investigation found that the light was just turning yellow when the truck driver, a man in his 20s, entered the intersection.
The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and detectives say he is not facing any charges.