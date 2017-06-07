Stephanie’s Day Embraces Families Who Have Children With Autism And Other Special Needs

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — We are just a few days away from a day that is so close to our hearts at CBS and KCAL. It’s Stephanie’s day, a resource fair for families with children impacted by autism and other special needs.

Stephanie’s Day is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the CBS lot in Studio City. It’s free to get in, and we hope you can join us for this special day for special families.

All the colors of the rainbow, the smiles, the happiness, each handprint unique and beautiful is the magic of Stephanie’s Day.

As CBS2/KCAL9’s Lisa Sigell shows us, it’s a day to meet new friends, find help, not to mention have fun in a place that is all about acceptance and love.

The day is named after Stephanie Mauldin, the daughter of Steve Mauldin, president and general manager of CBS2 and KCAL9. At an early age, Stephanie was diagnosed with autism, so her father created Stephanie’s day to help families just like his.

“It’s called Stephanie’s Day, but it’s about kids like Stephanie and families like ours that have lots and lots of challenges,” Mauldin said.

One mom said: “It’s just wonderful to have something that’s focused on our special children.”

More than 55 organizations are coming together to showcase some of the best schools, therapies, job training and intervention programs in our area.

Now there’s something for everyone from the very young to those ready for more independence, offering all sorts of sports like snap hockey and career building like Autism Works.

The CIO (Chief Inspiration Officer) Stephanie herself will be there to greet you. Feel free to give her a hug.

So here’s to another brilliant Stephanie’s Day, a day about ability not disability, acceptance and joy, a day for you and your kids.