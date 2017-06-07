Kershaw Pitches Dodgers Past Strasburg, Nationals 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw out dueled Stephen Strasburg with seven sharp innings and Yasmani Grandal hit a tie breaking RBI double, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday.

Kershaw (8-2) allowed three hits and struck out nine in his first win since May 17. Pedro Baez got two outs before Kenley Jansen finished for his 10th save.

Strasburg (7-2) struck out eight in six innings in his first loss since April 29. The ace right-hander was 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA in his previous six starts.

In a rematch of last year’s NL Division Series, won by Los Angeles in five games, the NL-leading Nationals took two of three from the Dodgers.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his 17th homer for Washington in the second, and Strasburg sailed into the sixth inning before running into trouble.

Corey Seager tied it at 1 with a two-out drive to center for his eighth of the season. Strasburg then struck out Adrian Gonzalez, but strike three got by catcher Jose Lobaton and Gonzalez reached on the passed ball.

After Gonzalez advanced on a wild pitch, Grandal lined a double past diving left fielder Ryan Raburn for a 2-1 lead.

The Nationals had a chance to tie it in the eighth, but the Dodgers wiggled out of the jam.

Trea Turner led off with a triple off the center-field wall. But Rayburn struck out and Baez snagged a hot comebacker from Bryce Harper to catch Turner in a rundown. Jansen then retired Zimmerman on another comebacker.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (hamstring) went through a simulated game and is expected to be activated Friday. … CF Joc Pederson (concussion, strained neck) is scheduled to start an every-other-day rehab program on Friday. … LHP Alex Wood (inflamed shoulder) is scheduled to come off the disabled list and start Saturday. Manager Dave Roberts said that would necessitate right-hander Kenta Maeda moving to the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Return home Thursday to play a makeup game against the Orioles. Right-hander Joe Ross (2-2) will try to recover from two consecutive poor starts.

Dodgers: After an off day, left-hander Rich Hill (2-2) is scheduled to open a three-game home series against the Reds on Friday. Hill lasted only four innings in his last start in Milwaukee.

