Child Wounded In Compton Shooting

COMPTON (CBSLA.com/AP) — A 4-year-old child was wounded in a Compton shooting Wednesday.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say the shooting took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Atlantic Avenue and Compton Boulevard.
The child was taken to a hospital but there’s no word on the victim’s sex or condition.
It wasn’t clear whether anyone else was injured.
The back window of an SUV was shot out in the shooting, according to KNX 1070’s Margaret Carrero.
No arrests have been made and details of the shooting remain unclear.
