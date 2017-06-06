Police: Woman Drugs, Robs Men She Meets At LA Nightclubs

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Investigators are trying to identify a woman wanted for drugging and robbing men in Hollywood, Beverly Hills and West Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police reported Tuesday that the suspect met her victims in or outside nightclubs. After being invited to their homes, she used an unknown substance to “poison or drug the victims, causing them to become incapacitated,” police said in a news release.

She then stole jewelry and money from them, police said.

One such incident occurred on March 5 and resulted in the theft of $200,000 worth of items and cash. The two victims, Gary and Stan, told CBS2 they met the suspect at the Argyle in Hollywood and invited her back to an apartment. Surveillance video showed the three walking up to the unit.

Once there, the suspect made the two men drinks and they both passed out.

“I went down face first on my bed and I don’t remember anything,” Gary said.

Gary and Stan said they awoke five hours later to find that more than $200,000 worth of items and cash had been stolen, including three expensive watches, a bracelet and $50,000 in cash.

“Somebody in the nightclub must have told her that we have very expensive jewels, and she just happen to be there, and we took the bait,” Gary said.

Stan and Gary told investigators that they examined their empty drinking glasses and found dissolved pills in them.

“We looked in them, and two of them had dissolved pills in there, and one of them was clean.” Stan said.

Police believe the suspect was responsible for four other such heists in Beverly Hills and West Los Angeles.

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released. She is described as black, 20-years-old, 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds. She has large tattoos on her left leg, left hip and back.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call police at 818-754-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.