2 Armed Men Shot During Botched Robbery At Victorville Pawn Shop

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Two men apparently picked the wrong pawn shop to rob in Victorville Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 2 p.m., two men walked into the Seventh Street Pawn Shop at 15160 7th Street pretending to buy something and tried to rob the business, authorities said.
That was when one of the employees pulled out a gun and fought back.
All three men were wounded in a gun battle. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Aaron Heckenlaible owns a pawn shop nearby. He said he was not surprised by Tuesday’s robbery. “It’s just part of the business. It happens. We’re always prepared for it. We do have money and gold in the store. People know that. So it’s typically a place they want to hit, he said.