Monrovia Man Arrested In Sex Assault Spree

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A Monrovia man was arrested last month in multiple sex assaults that occurred in several Los Angeles neighborhoods, authorities announced Monday.
Jason Chung Chien Yu, 41, was taken into custody May 24 in connection with sex assault cases in El Monte, Lynwood, Monterey Park and Temple City, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
He faces several felony counts including forcible sodomy and kidnapping to commit a sexual assault. He is being held on $1.37 million bail.
Authorities believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information on Yu to call police at 877-710-LASD.
The details of the arrest and the exact nature of the charges against Yu were not immediately confirmed. An LAPD news conference was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice.