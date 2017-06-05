Multiple Students Fall Ill At Santa Ana School

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Several students at a Santa Ana middle school were hospitalized after falling mysteriously ill Monday morning.
According to Capt. Larry Kurtz with the Orange County Fire Authority, 10 students – seven girls and three boys – from McFadden Intermediate School at 2701 S. Raitt St. were transported to local hospitals after exhibiting symptoms of mild to moderate lethargy.
The illness was first noticed in one of the students at 9:15 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Santa Ana Unified School District. Several students followed suit with the same symptoms. Paramedics were then called to the school.
The students may have ingested an unknown substance, the district spokesperson said. SAUSD police were investigating.
The school was not locked down and was operating on a normal schedule.
No further details were confirmed.