Man Suspected Of Preying On Teen Girls Via Social Media

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Police say a man arrested for having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old Fullerton girl may have used social media to prey on other girls.
Police say Vincent John Conti, 26, of North Hollywood, believed he was meeting the victim at a “prearranged location” when he was confronted by Fullerton police officers and plainclothes detectives.
Conti was chased into a nearby flood control channel and arrested after a short foot pursuit.
According to detectives, Conti met the girl through a commonly used social media site. Police did not name the site.
Detectives believe there may be more victims Conti may have met online. Anyone with information about Conti can contact Fullerton police Detective L. Garcia at (714) 738-6358 or Sgt. J. Ema at (714) 738-6580.