Rendon, Gonzalez Lead Surging Nationals Past Dodgers, 4-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Rendon homered and Gio Gonzalez pitched the surging Washington Nationals past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Monday night in a rematch of last year’s tight playoff series.
Matt Wieters had a two-run single for Washington in the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers edged the Nationals in five games during their NL Division Series last season.
Washington, which owns the National League’s best record at 36-20, has won six of seven and increased its lead in the NL East to 11 games.
Gonzalez (5-1) outpitched Hyun-Jin Ryu, holding Los Angeles to two runs and four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out five.
Ryu (2-6) went a season-high seven innings, but allowed four runs and seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
