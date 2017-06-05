Human Remains Discovered Near Crashed Minivan In Malibu

June 5, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA.com) — Authorities were working Monday to identify decomposed human remains that were found near a minivan about 150 feet down an embankment in the Malibu area.

The remains were discovered about 1:45 p.m. Sunday outside a Kia minivan that was on its wheels near Kanan Road about 1.5 miles north of Pacific Coast Highway, California Highway Patrol Officer Leland Tang said.

The vehicle was registered to a 45-year-old Woodland Hills man, Tang said, adding that it was not known if the remains were those of that man.

According to Tang, the person apparently drove the vehicle over the side, then got out of the van.

“No evidence at the scene leads to the collision being the cause of death,” Tang said.

