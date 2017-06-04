Portion Of Seal Beach Reopens After Paddleboarder’s Close Call With Great White Shark

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Portions of Seal Beach were reopened Sunday following a paddleboarder’s close encounter with a great white shark.
The move comes after lifeguards determined that the aggressive shark appeared to have left the vicinity.
On Saturday, signs went up advising beach-goers to stay out of the water after the shark bumped a paddleboarder’s board.
The encounter occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Because the behavior was deemed “aggressive,” lifeguards shut a quarter-mile stretch of the beach north of the pier to the San Gabriel river.
Many on the beach said they would remain on the lookout despite the beach being reopened.
“If I see a bunch of sharks out there, I probably won’t get in, but other than that, I’m not pretty worried,” said Elliston Ospina, a surfer.