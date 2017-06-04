Father, Son Killed In Small Plane Crash In Camarillo

CAMARILLO (CBSLA.com) — A father and his teenage son were killed Sunday afternoon in a small plane crash in Camarillo.

KCAL 9’s Jennifer Kastner reported from the scene of the crash — behind a home on Marvella Court.

The wreckage was cleared from the scene just before 10 p.m.

Kastner spoke to a mother and son who witnessed the crash.

The crash remains under investigation with officials being no closer to figuring out what happened.

“It hasn’t sunk in and I’ve been running on adrenaline,” said Anne Carter.

She and her son Peter were out Sunday for a ride in their own plane.

While taking a selfie, they said they noticed the other plane flying erratically.

“We kept watching him and he was making a lot of these sharp turns and really low to the ground. banking left, banking right and we were keeping an eye on him,” says Carter.

They both saw the single-engine aircraft take a hard turn and come crashing down.

“He just slammed right into the ground. the plane came to a stop. No debris went flying. there was no explosion, no fire ,” says Peter, “It kinda just stopped right there on the ground.”

The plane flipped and folded in half on a horse arena.

Deputies identified the two on board as a 57-year-old father and his 15-year-old son.

Both the pilot and passenger were killed. It is believed they were both from Camarillo.

Just last Thursday, there was another deadly plane crash in this same county. In that crash, one person was killed when their Cessna went down in the hills above the Ventura County coastline.

Almost two miles away, officials pulled what appeared to be aircraft debris off the beach. Witnesses reported seeing a mid-air collision but officials never found wreckage from any other aircraft.