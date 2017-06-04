Sawed-Off Shotgun Found In Search For Robbery Suspects In Fullerton

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say they have recovered a sawed-off shotgun during an intense search for as many as four suspects in Fullerton.

Fullerton police say a robbery occurred prior to the suspects crashing their vehicle on Cherry Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The incident unfolded following the armed robbery of a couple who were parked in their car in the 1700 block of N. National Street in Anaheim.

It was there that police say a car drove up and two of four suspects approached, and robbed the pair.

Police said the suspects got back into their vehicle and took off.

The victims contacted police, and followed behind.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle eventually struck a parked car at the corner of Cherry and Courtney avenues in Fullerton.

As many as four suspects fled on foot, and police established a perimeter of 12-square-blocks.

A SWAT unit was dispatched to the scene, and was going door-to-door in search of the suspects.

Police said they have recovered a sawed-off shotgun they suspect was used during the robbery.

No further information was available.