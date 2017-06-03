Bill Maher’s Use Of Racial Slur On ‘Real Time’ Talk Show Draws Criticism

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night.

Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska during a segment of his “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Sasse joked that he would like to have Maher visit Nebraska and work in the fields, which prompted Maher to use a slur in a joke that he was a house slave.

The comedian immediately waved off audience groans.

Activists including the Rev. Al Sharpton quickly criticized Maher and it remained a top-ranked topic on Twitter on Saturday morning.

NAN wants to meet w/ HBO asap about the normalizing of the use of the N word. I know and love Bill Maher but this is unacceptable. I will — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 3, 2017

address this Bill Maher issue and our move on HBO at this morning's NAN Saturday Action Rally. My address is live at 10 am/et on Impact TV. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 3, 2017

Sasse wrote Saturday that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.

As of Saturday, many have taken to social media:

Bill Maher is your typical too comfortable white man who thinks having sex w/ Black women & being liberal gives you a pass to say whatever. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 3, 2017

Part of Trumps winning strategy is to force his opponents into fatal errors reacting to him. Kathy Griffin and Bill Maher examples of this. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher and Kathy Griffin showed this week that racism can't be hidden as "comedy" and stupidity can't be hidden as "art". — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 3, 2017

Disagree with his politics, but Bill Maher has defended the right on free speech issues, we should defend him. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 3, 2017

Note: Bill Maher is not of the left. He's a pot-smoking, right-libertarian who backs Dems bc he hates social cons. Don't take my word… pic.twitter.com/SOfyB4eDgM — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher was way worse than Kathy Griffin. — Rachel Sklar ❄️ (@rachelsklar) June 3, 2017

Maher’s publicists did not respond to an email seeking comment.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)