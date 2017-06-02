Pets 2 Love: Sophie

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — This week’s Pets 2 Love is Sophie.
Sophie is a lovely little 8-year-old ShihTzu/Poodle mix. Weighing 15 pounds she is the perfect portable size to take with you almost anywhere. She would love to curl up on your lap, go for leisurely walks and be a treasured member of your family!
Sophie is a wonderful combination of the Shih Tzu’s loyal, affectionate, outgoing personality and the Poodles intelligence and desire for human companionship.
Sophie’s shelter ID is: #A1663779
If this dog is not the right companion for you, please know that our local shelters have dogs and cats of EVERY size, color and gender available for adoption!!! PLEASE consider adopting from your local shelter!!
She is available for adoption immediately through the North Central Shelter. You can call them at 213-847-1416.