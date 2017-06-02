Pets 2 Love: Sophie

June 2, 2017 4:42 AM
Filed Under: Adoption, Pets, Pets 2 Love

sophiecbs Pets 2 Love: Sophie

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — This week’s Pets 2 Love is Sophie.

Sophie is a lovely little 8-year-old ShihTzu/Poodle mix. Weighing 15 pounds she is the perfect portable size to take with you almost anywhere. She would love to curl up on your lap, go for leisurely walks and be a treasured member of your family!

Sophie is a wonderful combination of the Shih Tzu’s loyal, affectionate, outgoing personality and the Poodles intelligence and desire for human companionship.

Sophie’s shelter ID is: #A1663779 

If this dog is not the right companion for you, please know that our local shelters have dogs and cats of EVERY size, color and gender available for adoption!!! PLEASE consider adopting from your local shelter!!

She is available for adoption immediately through the North Central Shelter. You can call them at 213-847-1416.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch