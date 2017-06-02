Frozen Tuna Recalled After Testing Showed Hepatitis A Virus

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA.com/AP) — Some imported frozen tuna cubes and steaks are being recalled after testing showed they could be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Hawaii-based Hilo Fish Company told the agency in May it had recalled yellowfin tuna that tested positive for the virus.

The recalled products are tuna cubes in 15-pound cases with label code 705342 and 8-ounce steaks with label code 627152.

Hilo said the fish was sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company in Vietnam and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc. in the Philippines.

Some products were distributed to retail locations and restaurants in California, Texas and Oklahoma.

Jus Poke in Redondo Beach is one of the eateries in question.

A co-owner said he can’t been sure the bad fish wasn’t served. But he did stop serving the tuna weeks ago when they heard about a voluntary recall from their Hawaiian supplier.

He said no customers have reported any illnesses linked to the tainted tuna.

His restaurant is now notifying anyone who has recently eaten there.

According to the FDA, the list of other Southern California spots affected include the following:

Almansor Court in alhambra

Galaxy foods Inc. in Rancho Palos Verdes

Ola Mexican Kitchen in Huntington Beach

Hotel Irvine in Irvine

Arroyo Trabuco in Mission Viejo

Doubletree Hotel in Claremont

Click here to read more about the FDA investigation and see a list of businesses that received tuna from Hilo Fish Company.

On May 18th, Hawaii’s Hilo Fish Company voluntarily recalled the potentially affected tuna, but the tainted product may have already made its way to the mainland, according to the FDA.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued their own advisory Thursday.

Why they waited until two weeks later is unclear since their warning notes that people have up to two weeks to take medication that may prevent infection.

CBS2’s Jennifer Kastner spoke to an FDA representative about why the agency waited two weeks to publicly announce the voluntary recall. Her question went unanswered and was referred to a statement, explaining how it was up to Hilo Fish company and the restaurants to warn customers.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease. Symptoms include jaundice and stomach pain. But it could take up to 50 days to feel sick. The CDC said the virus can be transmitted through food or skin-to-skin contact.

The FDA said it has received no reports of illnesses linked to the tainted fish.