Workshop In Long Beach To Help People Apply For U.S. Citizenship For Free

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A workshop will be held Saturday in Long Beach to help people apply for U.S. citizenship for free.
The immigration seminar will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Long Beach City College, 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway.
Immigration lawyers and specialist will help applicants with the naturalization application process and hold presentations on DACA, AB-540, application fee waivers and DAPA.
They will assist the first 200 people on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to event organizers, obtaining citizenship can be an expensive process.
“The cost normally for folks to come out for those services can range from $1,000 to $5,000 to $10,000. But we will be providing these services for free,” said Jessica Quintana, executive director of the Long Beach Community Hispanic Association or Centro C.H.A – nonprofit Hispanic/Latino human and social service agency.
Other services available will include assistance with college admission, college financial aid, health care information and job search.
This event is made possible through the support of various people and organizations, including Long Beach Moving Forward, LBCC, NALEO Education Fund, California Department of Social Services, the Office of Mayor Robert Garcia, the Office of Congressman Alan Lowenthal, the Immigrant Rights Coalition and the Interfaith Community Coalition.