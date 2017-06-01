Two Men Hurt In Palmdale Shooting

PALMDALE (CBSLA.com) – Authorities investigated a shooting that left two men wounded in Palmdale Wednesday night.
The gunfire was reported at 8:22 p.m. in the area of 10th Street East and Avenue Q-5, said Lt. Robert Farkas of the Sheriff’s Palmdale Station.
Both men were shot in one of their arms, but for one of the men, his injuries became more severe when the bullet penetrated his chest cavity, Farkas said.
The more seriously injured man underwent surgery. His condition was not immediately reported, the lieutenant said.
No description of a suspect was released.
