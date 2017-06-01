SpaceX To Make History With Launch Of Recycled Dragon Spacecraft

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com/AP) — SpaceX will look to make more history Thursday, with the company set to launch a supply mission to the International Space Station using a spacecraft that will be making its second visit to the outpost.

The Hawthorne-based company has already recovered the first stage of its Falcon 9 rockets multiple times for re-use. In March, SpaceX made history when it launched its first recycled rocket, the Falcon 9, hoisting a broadcast satellite. It was the first time SpaceX flew a booster that had already soared before on an orbital mission.

Thursday’s scheduled launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida will mark the first time SpaceX has re-used one of its Dragon spacecraft, albeit a heavily refurbished one. The craft previously traveled to the International Space Station in 2014.

“This whole notion of reuse is something that’s very, very important to the entire space industry,” NASA’s space station program manager Kirk Shireman said at a news conference Wednesday.

While the concept is not new — the space shuttles, for instance, flew multiple times in orbit — it’s important for saving money as well as technical reasons, he noted.

SpaceX refurbished the Dragon for Thursday’s planned launch with a new heat shield and fresh parachutes for re-entry at mission’s end. There were so many X-rays and inspections that savings, if any, were minimal this time, said Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of flight reliability for SpaceX.

The vast majority of this Dragon has already been to space, including the hull, thrusters and tanks. It’s packed with 6,000 pounds of station cargo, including mice and flies for medical research.

While this Falcon booster is new, SpaceX will attempt to land it at Cape Canaveral following liftoff so it, too, can be reused. So far, first-stage boosters have flown back and landed vertically four times on the designated X at the Air Force station; even more touchdowns have occurred on ocean platforms, all part of an effort to save time and money.

Thursday’s mission, dubbed CRS-11, will carry nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies and payloads, according to SpaceX.

The launch window opens at 2:55 p.m. Pacific time. If any problems arise, a backup launch window will open at 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

The private SpaceX and NASA are also discussing the possibility of flying a reused booster on an upcoming delivery mission.

Koenigsmann told reporters more and more reused capsules will carry cargo to the space station, each possibly flying three times. Dragon capsules are being developed to carry astronauts to the space station as early as next year; it’s too soon to say whether those, too, will be recycled, he said.

Wednesday marked the fifth anniversary of the return of the first Dragon capsule to visit the space station. This will be the 12th Dragon visit overall and the 11th under NASA contract. The Dragon is the only unmanned supply ship that returns to Earth; the others are filled with trash and burn up on re-entry.

Two of the space station’s five residents, meanwhile, are scheduled to return to Earth on Friday via a Russian Soyuz capsule. A Russian and Frenchman will be headed home, leaving two Americans and one Russian in orbit.

