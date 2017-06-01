Sammy Wilk Plays A Game Of ‘Swipe Right/Swipe Left’

Sammy Wilk gets ‘liked’ a lot (roughly 70,000 times per Instagram post). But what does the “Aye Ma” singer find worthy of a thumbs up? Wilk sat down with CBS for a game of “Swipe Right/Swipe Left” to deliver the inside scoop.
Wilk ended up swiping right on 11 choices while only handing out five swipes to the left. The right swipes were an eclectic group that included David Bowie, the beach, Madonna, KimYe and grillz.
One of the more unexpected right swipes came for an old classic; the fanny pack.
“So I was actually at one point, like a year ago, going to make a ‘Sammy Pack’ but I didn’t unfortunately,” said Wilk. “Maybe one day I’ll be wearing a ‘Sammy Pack,’ and you will too.”
A year from now when you and all your friends are rocking some extra storage, be sure to send @sammywilk a thank you tweet.