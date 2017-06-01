Construction Workers Finding Job Boom In Inland Empire

TEMECULA (CBSLA.com) — Construction jobs are booming around the Inland Empire, and while some of the positions are temporary, constructions is one of the best businesses hiring right now.

At least that is what Travis Brady thinks.

“It pays good, long hours, you’re in the sun a lot but it’s fun. You get to work with your hands,” Brady told CBS2’s Tina Patel.

And even if the work isn’t infinite, there always seems to be another project in the Inland Empire right around the corner, Brady said.

According to a new report, construction is booming across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The area has added more than 14,000 construction jobs in the past year. That number also represents the largest job increase among major metropolitan areas in the country.

“Right now, we’re hiring guys. It’s busy, so it’s good,” Brady said.

One of the largest projects needs a lot of workers — the nearly $285 million expansion of the Pechanga Resort and Casino.

Nearly 3,000 have been hired with more slots to fill.

Officials said there are 750 permanent jobs available in the new hotel and spa complex.

“We’re slated to open in December, but you certainly can’t bring in 750 new people within just a few months of that, so we decided to start early,” says Lee Torres, general manager of the resort.

Torres says it’s great to see so much construction and expansion in the Inland Empire.

“If you look at a lot of the projects happening, the Inland Empire is where it’s at. You think for how much opportunity there is to continue to grow compared to the Orange Counties, LA, San Diego, we have more opportunities and you’re seeing more businesses and industries making that decision to come to the Inland Empire,” Torres said.

Pechanga posted 560 jobs Thursday, and it plans to hold a two-day job fair June 15 and 16.