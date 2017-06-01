ICE Detainee Dies After Collapsing While Playing Soccer

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Vicente Caceres-Maradiaga, 46, on Wednesday became the third U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee to die while in custody at the Adelanto Detention Center since March 28.
The Honduran national collapsed while playing soccer, officials announced Thursday.
Caceres-Maradiaga was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m. while being taken in an ambulance to a Victorville hospital and after attempts to revive him using a defibrillator were unsuccessful, according to ICE.
Agents had arrested him on May 22 in North Hollywood. According to authorities, he was in the country illegally and had criminal convictions for a DUI and fraud. His deportation case was pending before the immigration courts at the time of his death.
Caceres-Maradiaga had been diagnosed with hypertension and an umbilical hernia and was being treated for both conditions while in ICE custody, according to the agency’s statement.
Caceres-Maradiaga is the ninth ICE detainee to die while in the agency’s custody in the 2016-17 fiscal year 2017, which began Oct. 1.
