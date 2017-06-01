Hollywood ‘Star Wars’ Popup Cantina Extends Run Through June

June 1, 2017 9:19 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If your idea of happy hour is in a galaxy far, far away, it could be as close as a new “Star Wars”-themed popup bar in Hollywood.

Named after an Obi-Wan Kenobi line from the original film, the Scum and Villainy Cantina at 6377 Hollywood Blvd. is modeled after the  Mos Eisley cantina in the first “Star Wars” film and offers fans of all ages a chance to eat, drink and cosplay.

The temporary intergalactic experience – which had been all but sold-out through its initial two-month run – will stay open through June, according to proprietor J.C. Reifenberg.

For the price of admission, guests receive two drinks of their choice from the Cantina’s specialty menu, a souvenir pint glass, an exclusive Scum & Villainy challenge coin, and unspecified “nightly surprises”, according to the event’s website.

And for fans with an appetite, themed food items are also available for purchase.

But for die-hard fans, the chance to party like a Stormtrooper is perhaps the biggest draw of all.

Click here for info and tickets to the Scum & Villainy Cantina.

