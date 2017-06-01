Hollywood ‘Star Wars’ Popup Cantina Extends Run Through June

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If your idea of happy hour is in a galaxy far, far away, it could be as close as a new “Star Wars”-themed popup bar in Hollywood.

Named after an Obi-Wan Kenobi line from the original film, the Scum and Villainy Cantina at 6377 Hollywood Blvd. is modeled after the Mos Eisley cantina in the first “Star Wars” film and offers fans of all ages a chance to eat, drink and cosplay.

The temporary intergalactic experience – which had been all but sold-out through its initial two-month run – will stay open through June, according to proprietor J.C. Reifenberg.

For the price of admission, guests receive two drinks of their choice from the Cantina’s specialty menu, a souvenir pint glass, an exclusive Scum & Villainy challenge coin, and unspecified “nightly surprises”, according to the event’s website.

And for fans with an appetite, themed food items are also available for purchase.

But for die-hard fans, the chance to party like a Stormtrooper is perhaps the biggest draw of all.

📸:@juliettereiss "Visited the Scum & Villainy Cantina this past weekend! Loved the design and decor and the clientele did not disappoint. I may have had too much blue milk but Aunt Beru was right there in solidarity and since our public transport dropped us only a few blocks from its dark alley, the entire experience was easier than the Kessel run!" . . #scumandvillainycantina 🌟🌟 A post shared by Scum & Villainy Cantina (@scumandvillainycantina) on May 18, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Tuesday, twos day! . . 📸:#@jenvyjams . #scumandvillainycantina A post shared by Scum & Villainy Cantina (@scumandvillainycantina) on May 23, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

📸:@davidspeckdp ・・・ This Death Trooper and Zombie Stormtrooper had a blast at the Scum and Villiany Cantina! . #scumandvillainycantina #hollywood #popup A post shared by Scum & Villainy Cantina (@scumandvillainycantina) on May 22, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

📸: @amitchla 🖤🖤 . #scumandvillainycantina A post shared by Scum & Villainy Cantina (@scumandvillainycantina) on May 27, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

When Monday feels like taking a light saber to the gut after a weekend of cosplay fun… . 📸:@tobias.n.smith "Kylo Ren is such a little bastard." . #scumandvillainycantina A post shared by Scum & Villainy Cantina (@scumandvillainycantina) on May 22, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

