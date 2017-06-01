Best Weekend Events/Activities In L.A. – June 2

Getting back into the groove after a 3-day weekend can make for a tough four day work week. But, the weekend is here, so get involved in these activities to keep you busy!

Friday, June 2



Celebrate National Donut Day!

Various Locations Various Locations Los Angeles offers so many great donut shops that it can be tough to choose just one. So, don’t! Visit our list of the Best Donut Shops In Los Angeles and get your fix today! Some are even offering special deals and discounts!





Pasadena Museum of California Art 15th Anniversary

www.lastbookstorela.com 490 E Union St.Pasadena, CA 91101(626) 568-3665 This weekend the Pasadena Museum of California Art is extending their Free Friday series to ring in their 15th anniversary. There will be hourly feature talks among the various exhibits like Gustave Baumann in California and Kenny Scharf’s Kosmic Krylon Garage. After visiting the different galleries, guests can spend their evening on the third floor terrace celebrating the museum’s anniversary with treats from Milk Jar Cookies, Sweet Stix Bakery, and Lagunitas Brewing Company.

Saturday, June 3



Attend The Los Angeles Bread Festival

Grand Central Market

www.grandcentralmarket.com Grand Central Market317 S. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 624-2378 The foodie culture of Los Angeles resonates in a very passionate community. A combination of the city’s diversity and a pretty solid collective food IQ makes LA one of the few places that can successfully host a festival dedicated entirely to bread. This weekend the Grand Central Market will showcase a pop-up marketplace that spotlights some of the best purveyors of baked goods. Focusing on bakeries as well as jam and nut butter vendors like IndieJams and Spread the Love, there will also be appropriately themed activities like the “Feel The Churn Butter Aerobics,” to help work off that extra load of carbs. Workshops will also be underway for the duration of the festival, detailing the best practices to perfect your homemade biscuits, pita, and even wood-fired pizzas. Make sure your cheat day is lined up appropriately and get to Grand Central Market.





Bjork Digital

The Reef

www.laphil.com The Reef1933 S. Broadway Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90007 For those that weren’t fortunate enough to see Bjork live at the Walt Disney Concert Hall this last week, the Los Angeles Philharmonic is finishing out their digital experience this weekend. For the last few weeks, this virtual reality experience has been one of the hottest tickets in the city. Featuring the music of Bjork’s latest release, “Vulnicura,’ there are but a few artists that have the kind of creative prowess that would merit a groundbreaking experience like this. As part of the LA Phil’s Reykjavík Festival, this is one of the highlights of the Icelandic contemporary contribution of music and art. Anything Bjork is creatively tied to is likely to leave your jaw on the floor. Leave it to Bjork to figure out how to use cutting edge technology to reinvent herself once again.

Sunday, June 4



Monterey International Pop Festival: Music, Love, and Flowers, 1967

Grammy Museum

www.grammymuseum.com Grammy Museum800 W. Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213)765-6800 Considering how prevalent festival culture has become in just the last generation, it’s only fitting that cultural hubs like the Grammy Museum take a close examination at the genesis of the festival and how it has become integral to music and entertainment. During 1967, the Monterey International Pop Festival was a three-day gathering of music’s powerful counter culture. This celebration in the Bay Area marked a pivotal benchmark of the era and ultimately gave birth to idea of the festival as we know it today. The line up included Janis Joplin, Booker T. and the MG’s, The Buffalo Springfield, Eric Burdon and the Animals, The Byrds, The Grateful Dead, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Jefferson Airplane, The Steve Miller Band, Otis Redding, Simon and Garfunkel, Canned Heat, and The Who among many others. This exhibit chronicles how one event encapsulated the culture of the time and set the standard for all other concerts of it’s kind. Featuring artifacts from the private collection of Lou Adler and the estate of the festival, this is a unique glimpse into rock n roll history.





Attend The 90th Anniversary of Paramount Ranch

www.nps.gov 2903 Cornell RdAgoura Hills, CA 91301 The site of countless silver screen productions, the Paramount Ranch is a historic gem in the cultural crown of the Southland. This year marks 90 years since the ranch has been standing and to help mark the occasion, the National Park Service will be hosting an evening of free guided tours to better detail the importance of the grounds. The three-hour presentation will include a tour of the ranch, featured talks from the era’s directors and location scouts, and a presentation that will highlight historic photos of the ranch’s golden era. You are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy of the coolest places in SoCal.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.