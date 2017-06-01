BREAKING: Trump Announces US Exit From Climate Deal | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Arson Investigation Underway In Brentwood House Fire

June 1, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Crews were able to contain a fire that damaged a pool house in Brentwood Thursday morning before it could spread to nearby homes or brush.

The blaze broke out at a large one-story pool house before 10:42 a.m. in the 12000 block of West 18th Helena Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took about 24 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. They were able to keep it from spreading to two nearby homes, brush and trees, LAFD said. There were no injuries.

It was unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Arson investigators were on scene working to determine a cause.

