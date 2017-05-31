Water Main Break Creates Sinkhole In Tarzana

TARZANA (CBSLA.com) – Crews were scrambling to fix a water main break that created a sinkhole in a major Tarzana roadway early Wednesday morning and sent thousands of gallons of water gushing into the air.
The sinkhole was caused by a break in an 8-inch water main sometime before 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Tampa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It sent water shooting into air, with chunks of asphalt and mud flying. It also created a sinkhole about 10 feet in diameter. Even after the main was shut off, water was bubbling up through the sinkhole.
Tampa Avenue was shut down at Topham Street. The closure was expected to last well into the morning while city crews conducted repairs. They were using bulldozers to pick up the asphalt, mud and debris that was pushed up out into the street.
There was no estimate on when the repairs would be complete. Several business along Tampa Avenue would likely be without water during that time.
According to crews on scene, the pipe that burst was installed back in 1967. The cause of the break was not immediately confirmed.