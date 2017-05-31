Water Main Break Creates Sinkhole In Tarzana It sent water shooting into air, with chunks of asphalt and mud flying.

Teen Seriously Hurt in 'Ghost Ride the Whip' Stunt When Truck Runs Him OverA Temecula teen is recovering from a serious injury from the "Ghost Ride the Whip" stunt, after he fell down and was run over by his truck, according to CHP.