Report: Olympic Committee Considering LA For 2028

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – The International Olympic Committee could be nearing an agreement that would give Paris the Olympics in 2024 and Los Angeles the Games in 2028.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal Tuesday, the move comes after several months of negotiations, and is dependent on the IOC and Los Angeles agreeing on enough incentives to spur the city to wait an extra four years to host the games.

Top IOC officials are in support of the plan, the WSJ said.

In response to the report, the IOC issued the following statement to CBS2 Wednesday morning.

“We are in an exceptional position with regard to 2024.

“In the Olympic Movement we should be like an athlete, never complacent. We are very happy with the choice for 2024, but we would not be in sport if we did not at least explore how to even improve the situation – to make it even better by a potential double allocation.

“We are studying the situation because it is such a great opportunity. We will find out if it is possible to have a situation where one success can follow another.”

L.A. and Paris are the only two bidders left for the 2024 Games that will be awarded in September at a meeting of Olympic leaders in Peru. Both cities have stated they are only interested in hosting 2024.

Members of the IOC’s Evaluation Commission were in L.A. earlier this month to inspect stadiums and arenas that could become future Olympic venues.

The contest for the 2024 Games has been messy. The race began with five cities, but Rome, Hamburg and Budapest all pulled out.

The IOC is eager to keep costs in check after decades of runaway spending, and L.A. has made its lean budget a selling point.

The L.A. bid requires no new construction of permanent venues. It projects spending $5.3 billion, which would be around one-third of what Tokyo is expected to spend for 2020.

The commission will issue a report on July 5. The host cities will be able to make a formal presentation to IOC members during meetings July 11-12 in Lausanne, Switzerland. The IOC will make a selection Sept. 13 during a meeting in Lima, Peru.

