LeBron James’ Brentwood Home Vandalized With Racial Slur

May 31, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: LeBron James

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Police were investigating a possible hate crime at the Brentwood home of LeBron James after a racial slur was spray-painted on a gate outside of his house.

Officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to the home on the 200 block of Rockingham Avenue and found the property’s front gate vandalized, according to LAPD Media Relations.

The graffiti included an “N-word” reference and has since been covered up, according to police.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was not at home at the time of the incident.

James was reportedly in the Bay Area gearing up for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, which starts Thursday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch