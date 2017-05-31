LeBron James’ Brentwood Home Vandalized With Racial Slur

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Police were investigating a possible hate crime at the Brentwood home of LeBron James after a racial slur was spray-painted on a gate outside of his house.
Officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to the home on the 200 block of Rockingham Avenue and found the property’s front gate vandalized, according to LAPD Media Relations.
The graffiti included an “N-word” reference and has since been covered up, according to police.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star was not at home at the time of the incident.
James was reportedly in the Bay Area gearing up for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, which starts Thursday.
