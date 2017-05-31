Eric Young Jr.’s First Homer Leads Angels To 2-1 Victory

May 31, 2017 10:09 PM
Filed Under: Angels, Atlanta Braves

ANAHEIM (AP) — Eric Young Jr. made his first home run of the season timely, the solo shot in the eighth inning providing the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night and a three-game series sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

The Angels’ Albert Pujols remained at 599 career home runs, collecting one single in four at-bats.

The Braves opened the scoring in the second inning when Matt Kemp drilled a solo home run. For Kemp it was No. 10 on the season and No. 250 for his career. It was also his 40th hit in May.

