2 Hurt In Deputy-Involved Shooting Outside Hesperia Walmart

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) – Two people were injured in a shooting involving San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies outside a Hesperia Walmart Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported before 8:20 a.m. in the 13400 block of Main Street, SBSD confirmed. No deputies were injured.
Medical choppers were requested for the two patients, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported on Twitter.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.
This follows another SBSD deputy-involved shooting that occurred in the 25000 block of Flathead Road in Apple Valley Tuesday night.
At 6:08 p.m., deputies were searching for a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Dearld Edward Wicker, in connection with a shooting that had occurred in a Target parking lot on Monday. The deputies made contact with Wicker, who was armed with a handgun, and a shooting occurred, SBSD reports.
Wicker was struck by gunfire, the sheriff’s department reports. He was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center in unknown condition. No deputies were wounded in the incident.
