Best Lounge Bars In Los Angeles

If you’re wondering where you can go for entertainment and good food and drink, explore your neighborhood bar lounge. These spaces offer the best of both worlds in a relaxing atmosphere that encourages you to be comfortable and sink into the vibe around you.



The BoardRoom

135 North Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-8556

www.patinagroup.com 135 North Grand AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-8556 The Patina Restaurant Group recently expanded its family with The BoardRoom, located near Kendall’s Brasserie in DTLA. It’s a sleek, sophisticated lounge with live music Thursdays through Saturday and high-end menu offerings in line with its counterparts under the Patina umbrella. Bites are French in concept with tradition execution or worldly updates to ingredients or technique. Recently, weeklong cocktail specials have dominated the menu, each one inspired by music, arts and culture. Reservations are encouraged, so call ahead to secure seating.



The Salon

5303 Lankershim Boulevard

North Hollywood, CA 91601

(818) 980-2555

www.thefederalbar.com 5303 Lankershim BoulevardNorth Hollywood, CA 91601(818) 980-2555 Venture to the top floor of NoHo’s The Federal Bar, and you’ll find yourself in a comfy, intimate hideaway called The Salon. Dark leather couches, deep red velour walls and dim lighting beckon you to slip in and sip away. Catch up with friends, play a little chess, order food from The Federal Bar’s downstairs menu or nibble on snacks made for bar flies. Everything comes together, along with a purposefully designed cocktail menu, to create a North Hollywood haven. As for music, there’s always a chance you’ll find entertainment in the adjacent stage, so double check The Federal Bar’s calendar of events for more information. It also pays to call ahead for The Salon’s hours of operation.



Baltaire

11647 San Vicente Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(424) 273-1660

www.baltaire.com 11647 San Vicente BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90049(424) 273-1660 Brentwood’s modern steakhouse has a bar lounge that takes on its own vibe complete with a fireplace. Just alongside the main dining room, you’re welcome to pop in for a quick cocktail or grab a seat and enjoy bites from the bar menu. Recently, Baltaire launched Monday Industry Nights, only in the lounge, featuring a rotation of specialty cocktails, oyster specials and a burger, beer and shot deal. With occasional live music and other special events, Baltaire has a bar lounge space that’s great for a quiet end to a busy day or an easygoing start to the weekend.



Spring

257 South Spring Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 372-5189

www.springlosangeles.com 257 South Spring StreetLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 372-5189 Spring’s beautiful open dining room is complemented by a bar lounge in front of the restaurant. It’s a great spot to grab a drink after work or just before a dinner reservation. The bar is only open Tuesday through Saturday at 5pm. For the first couple hours, Spring offers specials in the lounge area during the week.



Woodley Proper

Encino Place Shopping Center

16101 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 242

Encino, CA 91436

(818) 906-9775

www.woodleyproper.com Encino Place Shopping Center16101 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 242Encino, CA 91436(818) 906-9775 The team behind Scratch Restaurants opened Woodley Proper in a San Fernando Valley strip mall, and it’s a new gem for the area. The food menu at this vintage spot is just as important as the cocktails, evidenced by a cultivated array of snacks, toasts, meat-centric main dishes and even a seafood tower. The entire week features happy hour specials with drink deals you can’t refuse. Industry folks, bring your pay stub or proof of employment in hospitality, and snag your well-deserved discount.



Doheny Room

9077 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 777-0266

www.sbe.com 9077 Santa Monica BoulevardWest Hollywood, CA 90069(424) 777-0266 The Doheny Room creates a lounge vibe in most of its space. It is also a scene where people who want to be seen mix and mingle. Creative artwork lines the walls, sitting just above plush, wide booths and round-bottom leather seats, floor to ceiling windows offer full glimpses of the interior for those inside, and greenery abounds, which adds a touch of nature to the atmosphere. Craft cocktails and elevated bar food make up the menu. It’s not always tricky to get in, but DJ-centric Wednesday to Saturday nights may require a table reservation for entry.



Prank Bar

1100 South Hope Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 493-4786

www.prankbar.com 1100 South Hope StreetLos Angeles, CA 90015(213) 493-4786 Prank Bar hit DTLA’s South Park area with a bang, ushering in something the city may not have known it needed all along–a walkup bar. A set of stairs leads up to the lounge, just above the main floor. From here you can kick back with food and cocktails, groove to live music Thursday to Sunday, and enjoy the bar’s commitment to mischief from above the crowd. If you don’t do alcoholic beverages, try one of the housemade “ambrosias” for a health boost. There aren’t many bars that have little something for everyone, but now we have Prank.



C.O.D. Seafood House

8408 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 658-9188

www.codrestaurant.com 8408 West 3rd StreetLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 658-9188 Just in time for the summer, C.O.D. Seafood House will open a new upstairs lounge on Fridays and Saturdays for late night bites and drinks. Japanese whiskey and champagne will dominate the cocktail menu, both of which you can enjoy while listening to tunes from a rotation of DJs. Those who love spirits should take advantage of complimentary tastings sponsored by visiting brands and led by ambassadors who will be more than happy to discuss what’s on hand for the evening.